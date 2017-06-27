Geraldine King Caplan

Gerry was born August 17, 1934, in Grand Haven, the first child of Vernon and Veronica (Devery) King. She married David E. Caplan in Detroit in 1966.

She was an honors graduate of Grand Haven High School, Michigan State University and Wayne State University, achieving a master’s degree in teaching clinical nursing. Gerry practiced and taught nursing for 35 years in Detroit and West Michigan. She attributes her educational success to the fundamental experience in one-room Clark School in Robinson Township, taught by Miss Helen Clark.

She is survived by sisters, Patricia (Bob) Foust and Kathleen Beck of Grand Haven; brothers, Joe (Mary) King of Mass. and Dennis King; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, John and Timothy King.

Following her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services or memorials will be held. In memory of Gerry, memorials may be given to Salvation Army.

Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com. The family is being served by The VanZantwick Chapel of Grand Haven.