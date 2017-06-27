Julia Elizabeth (Kukulski) Twining

She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on August 24, 1986, to Mark and Deb (Hammerlund) Kukulski, and graduated with her master's degree from Grand Valley State University. She married Andrew Twining on June 23, 2007.

Mrs. Twining had been employed as a biostatistician and for her family's business, Printing Express. Julia was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and loved the beach, traveling, crafts, cooking and entertaining.

Survivors: her husband, Andrew Twining; parents, Mark and Debra Kukulski; sisters, Jacqueline Kukulski and Gina Kukulski; parents-in-law, Curtis and Sheila Twining; brothers-in-law, Scott (Mandi) Twining and Matthew Twining; nieces and nephews: Nicole, Braden, Addison and Cordyn; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Service: Friday, June 30, 2017, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Charles Schwartz officiating. Interment in Historic Cemetery.

Visitation: Thursday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 7:30 p.m., at Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.

