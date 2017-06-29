Brook Ann Dunmire

She was born March 20, 1980, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Bradley Joseph and Mary Joan (Cyr) Dunmire.

She is lovingly remembered by her two sons, Jordan Dunmire and Alex Malloy; her mother, Joan Cyr; grandmother, Marion Dunmire; three sisters: April (Ben) Fischer, Babrara Dunmire, and DeAnna Cyr.

A memorial service for Brook will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel with Rev. Norm Droski officiating.

Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. The family is being served by The VanZantwick Chapel, 620 Washington Ave.

