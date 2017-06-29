Jeffrey Thomas

Jeff was born July 18, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio to George and Charlene (Stanton) Thomas and moved to Spring Lake in 1965.

Jeff attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Spring Lake High School in 1975. He went on to graduate from Ferris State College. He married the former Marcia Wells on October 21, 1989 in Columbus. Jeff worked in sales and was employed by Diocesan Publications.

He is survived by his wife Marcia and his two sons, Corey and Keith. He is also survived by his siblings; Stan (Karen), Dan (Sue), Mike (Nance), Grace Cherette (Denny), Joe (Jody), Pete, Jim (Jayne), Pat (Sarah) and Steve (Libby) as well as many nephews, nieces and a great many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Timmy.

A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m Friday at St. Joan of Arc Church in Powell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Worthington, Ohio Special Olympics or the American Cancer Society