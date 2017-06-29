Marjorie Lois Twa

Marj was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Timothy; parents, Francis and Herman Vink; grandson, infant Daniel Twa; and great-granddaughter, Abigail Twa.

Marj’s faith was the center of her life and her devotion was a model for her children. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. Marj is survived by her 13 children: Douglas (Carol) Twa (Montague), Kristen (Jim) Wagar (North Pole, Alaska), Mark (Marilyn) Twa, Jeff (Mary) Twa, Theresa Twa, Patrick (Bobbie) Twa, Paul (Jackie) Twa, Matthew (Rhonda) Twa, Robert, Jr. (Tina) Twa, James (Becky) Twa, Mary (Dan) Borchers, Thomas (Monica) Twa, and David (Brianne) Twa; 39 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, three great-great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Papanoli of Spring Lake, and brother, Paul (Carol) Vink of Greenwood, Indiana, and sister- in-law Pat Green of Clarkston.

Marj was a lively spirit and shared her many talents with the people that she loved. She had a fabulous sense of humor that was with her even in her final days on this earth. She was a talented seamstress, gardener, and baker. She loved to read, knit, can vegetables and fruits, make jams, and care for her children and grandchildren. She loved music and singing in the church choir as well as the Sweet Adelines in earlier years. She enjoyed serving her church in many capacities throughout the years as well.

Marj worked as a Pharmacy Technician at North Ottawa Community Hospital before retiring in 1990. She treasured dearly all of the people she worked with and met there. She and her husband Robert enjoyed flying as they were both licensed pilots and in their later years took many cruises together.

Marj spoke fondly of all her caregivers at Grand Pines. They took care of her as if she was their own mother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Father David Gross officiating. Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2017 at The VanZantwick Chapel, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Marj may be given to Mary Seat of Wisdom Capital Campaign – St. Mary’s Catholic School, or to Hospice of North Ottawa Community.

Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.