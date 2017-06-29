Shirley Yonker

Shirley worked in the food service department for Grand Haven Public Schools, where she retired after many years of service. She also worked for Meijer as an associate.

Shirley enjoyed gardening, playing cards and solving word puzzles. She spent her leisure time reading and watching Jeopardy! Shirley was also a faithful follower of the Detroit Tigers.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Jean Yonker, Jill (Rich) Bayne; sons, Charles (Cindy) Yonker, James (Cathy) Yonker, Steven (Mary Kay) Yonker; 12 grandchildren; one great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Robert (Karen) Yonker, Jim Blaney and sister-in-law, Carolyn Krause. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers; Harold and Theodore “Ted” Krause and sisters, Judy Schroeder and Patty Blaney.

A memorial service for Shirley will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Rev. Kurt Wenzelburger officiating.

Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Loutit District Library, GHACF - Catwalk Fund or Tri-Cities Historical Museum.

