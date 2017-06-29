Trevor VanVoorst

He was born on an extraordinary day, April 13, 2001, Good Friday, to Chris and Jennifer (Jones) VanVoorst. Our hearts were broken on Tuesday, June 27, when he passed.

Trevor leaves behind his parents, Chris and Jennifer VanVoorst; a cherished younger brother, Justin; grandparents, Kenneth and Judith Jones, Alfred and Catherine Lutz, Dennis and Barbara VanVoorst; his best friends, Braeden Jewel, Brandon Wooten and Cameron Slootmaker; aunts and uncles, David (Brenda) Lutz, Brian (Megan) Jones, and Kendra (David) Booth.

Trevor enjoyed basketball, soccer, fishing, hunting, working out, and going to the beach, and especially a good game of pick-up soccer at Robinson Township Park.

A funeral for Trevor will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Grand Haven with Rev. Kurt Wenzelburger officiating.

Friends may meet the family 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at The VanZantwick Chapel, 620 Washington Ave., 616-842-6100, and one hour prior to the funeral at church.

Memorial contributions to St. John’s Lutheran Church Cat Walk Fund are appreciated.

