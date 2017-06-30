Priscilla M. Crimmins

Priscilla Smith was born in 1922 in Ada, Michigan. She attended Butterworth School of Nursing receiving her RN degree. She served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a nurse. She married C.W. “Bill” Crimmins in 1947. In the early 1960s, Bill and Priscilla moved to Grand Haven, where Pris was a surgical nurse at North Ottawa Community Hospital. In the early ‘80s, Bill sold his interest in the Oakes Agency and the couple retired to Florida and Tennessee in 1982.

Pris was an avid golfer (she had two hole-in-ones), square dancer and bridge player; all activities she and Bill engaged in together. The Crimminses were members of Grand Haven Golf Club and the Church of the Dunes United Methodist Church.

Following Bill’s passing in 2004, Priscilla lived near relatives in Daytona Beach; Fort Wayne, Indiana; suburban Chicago; and then Scottsdale, where she resided for the last four years of her life.

Priscilla is survived by her four children: Martha “Marty” Osborn, Mary Fogarty, David Crimmins and Debbie Veenstra; as well as 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Marie Smith; and three siblings: Adrian Smith, Virginia Vivian Hazel (also formerly of Grand Haven) and Carol Phillipson.

The family gathered on May 27 to celebrate Priscilla, her legacy and a life well-lived.