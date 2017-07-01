Lorraine 'Lori' Schopf

Lorraine was the beloved wife of the late William G. Schopf; dear mother of John W. Preston and Linda J. (Terry) O'Malley; loving grandmother of Taryn K. (Chad) Molten, Michael B. (Kelly) O'Malley and Samuel J. Preston; proud great-grandmother of Chloe and Jackson Molten, and Theodore and Ryne O’Malley; fond sister of the late Dorothy Schaller and the late Robert E. Schaller; fond step-mother of the late Craig (Mary Jane) Schopf, Jon (Kay) Schopf and William G. Schopf Jr.; and fond step-grandmother and great-grandmother of their many descendants.

The family asks that you celebrate her life by remembering her in prayer and going to Mass this coming Sunday. Funeral services will be held at a later date.

