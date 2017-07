A gathering of family members and friends will be held at Spring Lake Country Club on July 2, 2017, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. to celebrate Rich’s life and legacy. Please consider the Junior Golf Program at Spring Lake Country Club for any memorial contribution you may wish to make in Rich’s name.

The family is being served by The Spring Lake Chapel, 213 E. Savidge Street, 616-842-6100. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.