Simon Unkovskoy

He was raised in Vienna, Austria, where he loved horseback riding, tennis and skiing with his father. He summered with his cousins at his Aunt Fouga's (Princess Sophie Galitzine von Liegbieg) estate in Czechoslovakia, Deutsch Gabel. They all enjoyed caring for and riding horses amongst other outdoor activities. After fleeing Vienna at the end of World War II to avoid the Soviets, Simon lived with his parents in Salzburg, Austria, where he worked as a translator for the U.S. Army. He spoke fluent Russian, French, German, English, Hungarian, and some Italian and Czech. In this work as a translator, Simon helped liberate the Nazi’s Mauthausen concentration camp, a camp that contained many Russian prisoners.

In 1951 at the age of 27, Simon immigrated to Chicago, Illinois, where he joined his Uncle Nick (Prince Nicholas Galitzine) and Aunt Aleka (Princess Alexandra Galitzine Romanov Armour). Simon's parents remained in Salzburg, where they lived out their lives. His career changed into the world of retail. He was employed at Carson’s, Fostoria Glass Company, Denby, and Spring of Switzerland. He met and married the love of his life, Joanne Collins Unkovskoy, in 1958. They just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in May 2017. Simon and Joanne had three children: Aleka, Ivan and Nina.

Simon's main passion in life was his family and raising his children. He took them biking in Lincoln Park or to the beach in the summer and fall. In the winter, it was swimming at the Racquet Club, followed by lunch and a movie at the Chicago Historical Society. As the children grew up, Simon taught all of them to ski. He taught a generation of children to ski as the Ski School director of the Snowflake Club. He continued to teach skiing until the age of 89, at Wilmot Mountain and at Durango Mountain (formerly Purgatory), Colorado, where his son Ivan and family live.

Simon only hung up his skis to care for his wife, Joanne, who suffered a stroke in 2014. He has passed his love of horses, skiing and sailing on to his children and grandchildren. All of his children and grandchildren are accomplished skiers and most are excellent sailors!

Simon had an insatiable curiosity for learning and history, and was a voracious reader. Even into his 90s he enjoyed researching his Russian heritage online. He gave so much to the world and was an amazing husband, father, teacher and friend to so many. The familiar sight of Simon’s sweet smile, his beloved PSIA jean shirt adorned with an ascot, will forever be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Simon is survived by his wife, Joanne Collins Unkovskoy; his three children and seven grandchildren: Aleka Kitchen Scott (David) and her sons Peter and Ivan Kitchen, and stepchildren Aaron and Elizabeth Scott, Ivan Nicholas Unkovskoy (Rhonda) and their son, Nicholas Unkovskoy, and Nina Aglaida McKeough (Mike) and their four children: Jack, Marina, Tommy and Coco McKeough.

A celebration of Simon's life will be held in the near future. Details will be posted at simplycremation.com/listings. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of North Ottawa Community (https://supportnochs.org/hospice/) or the International Rescue Committee (https://help.rescue.org/donate).