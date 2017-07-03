Jephry MacFall

Jephry was born on May 21st, 1966, to Ted and Helen McFall in Grand Haven, Michigan. Jephry graduated from MSU, Magna Cum Laude in 1977. He was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society.

Jeph is survived by his beloved wife, Beth Smalligan, his sisters Patricia (Guy) Dalman, Sue (Randy) Koekkoek, Anne (Harlow) Schaap, brother Michael (Mary Studt) McFall and dear mother Helen McFall.

He was preceded in death by his father Ted McFall and his nephew Eric Schaap.

Jeph’s intellectual pursuits were broad and deep as seen by his collection of books and curiosities. He was a lifelong enthusiastic student of American History, with a special interest in Thomas Jefferson. He loved biking, hiking, genealogy and traveling.

We miss you