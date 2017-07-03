logo

Jephry MacFall

• Today at 12:00 AM

Jephry Orin MacFall, age 62, passed away after a brief battle with cancer in Grand Rapids, Michigan on the morning of Wednesday, June 28th, 2017.

Jephry was born on May 21st, 1966, to Ted and Helen McFall in Grand Haven, Michigan. Jephry graduated from MSU, Magna Cum Laude in 1977. He was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society.

Jeph is survived by his beloved wife, Beth Smalligan, his sisters Patricia (Guy) Dalman, Sue (Randy) Koekkoek, Anne (Harlow) Schaap, brother Michael (Mary Studt) McFall and dear mother Helen McFall.

He was preceded in death by his father Ted McFall and his nephew Eric Schaap.

Jeph’s intellectual pursuits were broad and deep as seen by his collection of books and curiosities. He was a lifelong enthusiastic student of American History, with a special interest in Thomas Jefferson. He loved biking, hiking, genealogy and traveling.

We miss you