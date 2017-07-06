Kenneth L. Watson Jr.

He was a graduate from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1949. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth L. Watson Sr. of Grand Haven; his mother, Catherine M. Westover (Nauta) of Sheboygan, Wis.; granddaughter, Jennifer E. Watson of Lansing, Mich.; and son, Trevor R. Watson of Mount Pleasant, Mich.

He is survived by his wife, Delores K. Watson of Fort Myers, Fla.; a sister, Susan (Kenneth) Klop of Rothbury, Mich.; son, Wayne T. Watson of Mount Pleasant, Mich.; son, Kenneth L. Watson III of Fort Myers, Fla.; son, Michael S. (Deborah) Watson of Hollister, Mo.; and six nieces, one nephew, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There will no funeral services at this time.