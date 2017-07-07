Joyce Ann Stewart

She is survived by her sons Steve (Christy) and Jeff (Terri), eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her youngest son, Robert; and her grandson, Michael.

Joyce loved God, and she loved her family. She was a loyal and loving friend to many, and never knew a stranger. She was born in southern Ohio, but lived many years in Florida. The last four years she lived independently at Village at the Pines in Grand Haven, Michigan, and was happy and comfortable in her lovely apartment. Her neighbors there were like extended family to her. Joyce loved all things pretty, and she had scarves and jewelry for every occasion! But we trust that she has now traded her earthly jewels for a crown, and is walking on streets of gold.

Joyce will be laid to rest in Florida, with her husband, son and grandson, at a later date.