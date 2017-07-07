Kenneth L. Rouwhorst

Ken was born September 23, 1926, to the late Charles and Susie (Bolthouse) Rouwhorst in Grand Haven. He married Frieda Stille on September 1, 1951, in Grand Haven.

Ken worked for Anderson Bolling Co. for 30 years and retired from General Motors after 10½ years of service. He was a member of the United Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of the Grand Haven Eagles. Ken loved to hunt, fish and bowl. His favorite sport was golf and, at the age of 80, he had a hole-in-one. Ken could build anything and was proud of the fact that he built his own home and was considered to be quite the handyman.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frieda; daughters, Kim Suber and Kerri (Jerry) McLean; son, Michael (Genia) Rouwhorst, all of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Nicole Suber, Lance (fiancée Becca Sarber) Rouwhorst and Miles Rouwhorst; great-grandchild, Arlo Rouwhorst; brothers: Bob (Mary) Rouwhorst, Melvin (Rosalie) Rouwhorst and Ernie (Sally) Rouwhorst. Also surviving are his in-laws: Edna Herron, James (Janice) Stille, Fred (Donna) Stille, all of Grand Haven, and Chris Rouwhorst of Florida. He was preceded in death by brothers Harvey, Charles and James; and infant daughter, Beverly Ann.

The service for Ken will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at United Lutheran Church with Pastor Earl Merz officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to the United Lutheran Church or the Ken Rouwhorst Memorial Fund. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Ken’s online guest book.