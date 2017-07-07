Thomas Wm. Regelin

He was born May 25, 1940, to Elizabeth “Betty” Kluempel and William “Buster” Regelin. He worked at Ottawa Steel in Grand Haven and Prince Corporation in Holland, and as a teenager for many years at the A&W Root Beer Stand in Spring Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Edith Ann Rutkowski and Phyliss Mae Regelin. He is survived by sister Judi Deater and son Scott T. Regelin and Lori M. Regelin.

There is a celebration of life service to be held July 8, 2017, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 527 Taylor Ave. in Grand Haven. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. The service will take place from 1-2 p.m., with a luncheon immediately following.

Memorials may be given to the family.