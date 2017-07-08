Laura Ann Robinson

She was born July 10, 1968, in Willoughby, Ohio, to Howard Wesley and Sandra Sue (Smith) Robinson.

Laura worked for Microsoft as ACE security architect. She enjoyed painting, reading, spending time at the cottage at Big Star Lake, and her four cats: Eli, Iago, Ivy and Seamus. Laura really enjoyed spoiling her nephews, by taking them to Toys-R-Us and giving them a cart and telling them to get whatever they wanted!

She is lovingly remembered by her parents, Sandra and Howard Robinson of Spring Lake; her sister, Katherine (Mike) Schoenborn of Grand Rapids; nephews, Aidan and Nathaniel; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Howard and Marie Robinson, Pauline and Charles Smith, and Irene Lewis; and three nephews: Jonas, Evan and Ian Schoenborn.

A memorial service for Laura will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017, at The Spring Lake Chapel, 213 E. Savidge Street (phone: 616-842-6100), with the Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Friends may meet the family 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions to Sleeping Angels Endowment of the Spectrum Health Foundation or ASPCA are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.