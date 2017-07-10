Roger Simmons

Roger was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes and retired from the Michigan State Police. Roger served in the Michigan National Guard for 13 years. He was the secretary for the North Ottawa Area Radio Club. He enjoyed sailing and military history. Roger had a wonderful sense of humor and will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son, Daniel Simmons of Ann Arbor; daughter-in-law, Laurie (Mike) Blake of Texas; two grandsons, Sean and Austin Simmons; sister, Judy (Don) Combs; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by their son, Scott Simmons, on December 22, 2007.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at United Methodist Church of the Dunes with Rev. Eldon Eldred officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at The Spring Lake Chapel, 213 E. Savidge St.

Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Roger may be given to the United Methodist Church of the Dunes. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.