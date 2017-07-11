Elizabeth D. Hutchinson

Elizabeth was born March 18, 1916, to the late Emil and Emma Arndt in Bay County, Michigan. She married Kent M. Hutchinson on July 16, 1938, in Saginaw, Michigan. He passed away October 2, 1967.

Her previous employment included sales, office work and law office clerk. Elizabeth was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Saginaw prior to moving to Grand Haven to be closer to family. Throughout her life, she enjoyed dancing, outdoor activities, crafts and traveling.

Grandma Tiz, as she is known by many, is survived by her son, John (Dyane) Hutchinson of Muskegon; two granddaughters, Gail Hutchinson and Julie (Robert) Koning; and two great-granddaughters, Ashley and Hanna Klaassen.

The service for Elizabeth will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Pinewood Place, 1500 S. Ferry in Grand Haven, with Pastor Kelvin Miller officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Fellowship Bible Church of Grand Haven. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Elizabeth’s online guest book.