Floris R. DeVries

Floris was born February 9, 1921, to Roy and Bessie (Price) Swason in Nunica. She married Harold DeVries in 1942. He preceded her in death in 1993.

Floris worked for many years at Kent Products. She enjoyed spending her summers up north and her winters in Florida. Floris kept current with daily events watching CNN.

Floris is survived by her daughter, Jan (Mike) Stressman of Spring Lake; son, Dennis DeVries of Spring Lake; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

A private graveside service has taken place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Floris’ online guest book.