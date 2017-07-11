Larry Thon

He was born July 14, 1945, in Grand Rapids. He attended Ottawa Hills High School and went on to graduate from Northwestern University. Larry proudly served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps for four years, including a tour in Vietnam. After, he went on to have a successful career with EDS spanning over three decades. During this time, he was a dedicated coach for his daughter’s youth soccer team. Once retired, Larry became an avid cyclist, and rode across the U.S. in 2013 (the long way, as only he would!) with a group of fellow baby boomers. A passionate traveler, he was able to visit numerous countries on all seven continents.

He will be remembered for his wry sense of humor, engaging story-telling and his endless pursuit of life experience. He truly absorbed and retained everything he experienced and enhanced the lives of all he knew.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Thon; his daughter, Kristin Witney (husband Tim); son, Todd Thon; his brother, Curt Thon (wife Karen, children Amy and Trevor); and his aunt, Audry Thon. Also surviving him are his stepchildren, Katie Morrison (husband Marc) and Anthony Cilla; along with numerous extended family members: Linda Cooper (husband Bob), Jan Cilla-Collier, and grandchildren: Eva, Alana, Lila, Whitney, Jordan, Brett and Landon. He was predeceased by his daughter, Tami Thon Johnston.

A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, July 13, at the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28, 700 Harbor Avenue, Grand Haven, MI. Guests are asked to arrive starting at 1 p.m. There will be a time of sharing beginning at 2 p.m. and military honors at 4 p.m. Summer casual attire please, no suits or ties.

There will also be a happy hour on Wednesday, July 12, 2-4 p.m., at Mulligan’s Hollow Lodge, 600 Mulligan’s Drive, Grand Haven, MI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be donated to Save the Catwalk, Grand Haven, MI (www.ghcatwalk.org). Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.