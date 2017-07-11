Wayne H. Wilson

Wayne was born May 21, 1936, to B. David and Loretta (Clausen) Wilson in Spring Lake, Mich. He married Anielia McCarthy on November 29, 1984, in Grand Haven.

Wayne retired from Oldberg’s after 23 years of service. He enjoyed the great outdoors and all it had to offer: including duck, deer and rabbit hunting, as well as fishing and spending time in Baldwin at his yellow cabin. Wayne took much pride in the Red Pine Lodge he custom built. He enjoyed woodworking, smoking his pipe and gambling at area casinos. He was happiest when surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Anielia “Sweetie”; daughters: Roxanne (Terry) Vandewege of Cleveland, N.C., Rita Wilson of Spring Lake, and Ronda Sprague of Kannapolis, N.C.; step-daughters: Anna Olsen of Sylvia, N.C., Mary Schroeder and Theresa (Josh) Wolf, both of Grand Haven; step-sons: John (Barbara) McCarthy, Joseph (Susan) McCarthy, Jerald McCarthy, Daniel McCarthy and Robert (Alicia) McCarthy, all of Grand Haven; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judith Oakes of Spring Lake and Charlene (Scott) Morris of Cape Coral, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Duane Wilson.

A private family service will take place at a later date.