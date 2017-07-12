Allen Smitko

He was born January 6, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Edmund and Mary Ann (Guiliano) Smitko. On August 24, 1968, he married Willa VanderKaay in Mentor, Ohio.

Allen was a member of Covenant Life Church and a volunteer for the Muskegon Rescue Mission. He was an avid golfer and a jokester, he had the ability to make friends with anyone, and he will be greatly missed.

Allen is survived by his wife, Willa; three children: Kurtis (Vanessa) Smitko of Ada, Kevin (Paula) Smitko of Charlotte and Kelly (Jarvis) Roach of Grand Rapids; seven grandchildren: Gabriel and Graham Smitko, Jasmine, Landon and Max Smitko, and Jakob and Bryan Roach. He is also survived by one sister, Ann (Dave) Myers; one brother, Dan (Karen) Smitko; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2017, at Lakeshore Cemetery (17200 Lincoln St., Grand Haven, MI 49417) with the Rev. Bruce Ballast officiating. Memorial contributions in memory of Allen may be given to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org). Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.