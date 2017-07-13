Sharleen Kaye Munch

Born in Grand Haven to Penny Deleon (Mischler) and Richard Munch Sr., Sharleen spent her life dedicated to helping others including special needs adults and children and underprivileged children. She loved nature, being outdoors and a good hike through the woods, even tracking a wolf to the den to observe the pack once! She loved gardening, horseback riding, hiking and fishing. What she loved most was time spent with her family and capturing those memories through photography. When retired, Sharleen moved to North Carolina to be near her children and grandchildren and enjoy the ocean breezes.

Sharleen leaves behind sons Jonathon, Skyler and Shandon; brothers Richard and Andrew; sister Christina; grandchildren Jade and Varro; her parents; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Sharleen will be dearly missed by many.

The funeral service for Sharleen will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Goers officiating. Interment will be in Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Sharleen’s online guest book.