Haven Michelle Swab

She is survived by her three sisters: Isabelle, Liberty and Sailor; grandparents: James and Lisa Swab, Kenneth and Linda Doctor; great-grandparents: Stanley Carlson, Dixie Trout and Tabitha Swab; aunts and uncles: Jenny Doctor, Pete and Krista Gibson, Greg and Kerri Sebright, Kelly Doctor and Andrew Peterman, Kevin and Courtney Doctor, Joshua and Mary Swab; and her 13 cousins and many other close relatives.

Haven was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: James Swab, James Trout, George and Jean Doctor, and Betty Carlson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2017, at Harvest Bible Chapel Spring Lake, 225 E. Exchange St. The Swab family will greet relatives and friends from 12-1:15 p.m. Following the service at church, a private family graveside service will take place at Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lakeshore Pregnancy Center in Grand Haven (https://lpcenters.kindful.com/).

“But Jesus called them to him, saying, “Let the children come to me, and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God.” Luke 18:16

