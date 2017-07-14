Henry 'Hank' Owsiak

Henry was born June 5, 1928, to Michael and Salomea (Kachon) Owsiak in Ray Township, Mich. He married Doris Danich on September 29, 1956.

Hank proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed with the Michigan State Police and was a member of the Retired Troopers Association.

Hank enjoyed hunting and fishing. He would often help neighbors and family with projects. Hank was a handyman and could do anything. He loved spending time with his grandkids.

Hank is lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Doris; sons: Douglas (Lyn) Owsiak of Pewaukee, Wis., David Owsiak of Allendale, and Don (Sherri) Owsiak of Wolverine, Mich.; grandchildren: Elizabeth Lyles, Michael (Meggie) Owsiak, Rachael (Christopher) Fehrenbach, Henry Owsiak and Erika Zemaitis, and Amanda Owsiak; great-grandson, Weston Owsiak; sister, Stella Duffy of Florida; brothers, Steve (JoAnne) Owsiak of Edmore and Chester Owsiak of Brighton; and brothers-in-law, John (Ellen) Danich of Florida and Freeman Hood of Florida. Hank was preceded in death by his sisters, Bernadette Owsiak, Mary Owsiak and Bernice Sipkoski; brother, Leonard Owsiak; and daughter-in-law, Karen Owsiak.

The Funeral Service for Henry will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2017, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Charles Schwartz officiating. Military Rites will be performed by the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Hank’s online guest book.