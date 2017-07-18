Alice J. Klein Horsman

She was born April 2, 1925, in Wierden, The Netherlands, to the late Hendrikes and Hanna (Vredenberg) Wolters. Alice married Ben Klein Horsman on August 18, 1949, in Wierden and moved to Grand Haven in 1950.

She faithfully served as the director of North Ottawa Council on Aging for 15 years, retiring in 1984. Alice was a very active member of First Christian Reformed Church, former member of the Mary-Martha Circle and started the Deaconess Group at church. She was involved with dinners served at Grand Haven Christian School to raise money for many events with the school auxiliary. Alice was a member of Tuesday Musicale and enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ben; daughter, Shanna Pargellis of Hoboken, N.J.; son, John (Sandy) Klein Horsman of Grand Haven; four grandchildren: Sonia (Jared) Faziszewski, Amelia Pargellis, Alisa Klein Horsman and Brent (Becca) Klein Horsman; two great-grandchildren, Rylee and McKenzie; two sisters, Jo Kippers and Rie (William) Oskamp, both of The Netherlands; brother, John Wolters, and sister-in-law, Diny Wolters, both of Canada. She was preceded in death by her son, Edward; and brother, Herman.

The Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017, at First Christian Reformed with Pastor Tom Pettinga officiating. Interment at Lake Forest Cemetery. Friends may meet the family 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Klaassen Family Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions to Mustard Seed Christian School, Hoboken, N.J. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Alice’s online guest book. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.