Carol A. (Streng) Holmes

Carol was born March 20, 1944, in Grand Haven, Mich., to the late Muriel and Leocadia (Raskiewiez) Streng. Carol married the love of her life, E. Gerald Holmes, on January 4, 1964, and they spent 53 years together.

She retired from the State of Michigan Department of Management and Budget, and had various jobs throughout her working career. She was a crafter, loved watching TV, always had her nose buried in a book and loved spending time with her family, especially camping in the motorhome and traveling with Gerry.

Carol is survived by her husband, E. Gerald Holmes; her children: Marcia (Michael) Gipson, Matthew (Brenda), Mark (Michelle) and Michael (Christine) Holmes; grandchildren: Robert, Charles, Angelia (Brandon), Stephanie (James), Christopher (Jennie), Kyle (Kaitlin), Ashley, Zack (Kayla), Kasey, Becca, Jonee, Jessica, Blake, Tyler and Kyle; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Thomas (Sabina), Richard (Judy) and Ronald Streng; three sisters: Marcia James, Nancy (William) Smith and Denise (James) MacKay; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 20, 2017, at 1 p.m. at St. Gerard Catholic Church with the Rev. Father John Klein as celebrant. The family will receive friends Thursday beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at Chapel Hill Memory Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Carol. Condolences may be made at www.palmerbush.com.