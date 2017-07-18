John H. Bultema I

John was born in Muskegon on June 19, 1923, to the Rev. Harry and Dena (Kuiper) Bultema. On March 1, 1944, John was wedded to Elizabeth “Bette” Rosema, to whom he was married for 65 years before she passed away in 2009. John was also preceded in death by two of his four sons, John H. Bultema II and Thomas J. Bultema.

John attended Muskegon High School, but before graduating he left to enroll in the Naval Station Great Lakes. After completing basic training, he joined the diving school at the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Conn. During World War II, John served on two submarines, the USS S13 and the USS Scabbardfish. He and his fellow crew members suffered terrifying depth-charge attacks and other life-threatening situations — experiences which helped to deepen his faith in God and belief in prayer.

John’s fondness for the open water and diving began long before the war, when, at 13, with the help of family friends who were welders, he made his first diving helmet from a discarded hot-water heater. After the war, John plunged into marine work. He and Bette settled in Manistee, Mich., and he founded the Bultema Dock & Dredge Company, which he owned and operated for nearly 30 years. After obtaining a pilot’s license, John would fly himself from marine job to marine job around the Great Lakes, developing the reputation of being “on the water, under the water, or in the air.” John also founded other companies, such as Manisteel, Beacon Steel and later on JB Enterprises, which was made up of numerous acquired real estate properties that he then developed or sold in the final phase of his long and prosperous business career.

John was adventurous. In 1969, he and Bette traveled literally around the world; in 1972, he searched for evidences of Noah’s Ark on Mount Ararat in Turkey; and in 1976, he took Bette and five of their children on a half-year sailing trip from Grand Haven, Mich., to the Bahama Islands. He was also an avid snow skier, until the age of 86, when he put away his skis for the last time.

John was also servant-hearted and charitable. For him, earning begat giving, and giving begat joy. During his 20 years in Manistee, John served on local school and bank boards, and he provided an extraordinary exhibit for the city: he purchased the USS Tautog, the most famous World War II submarine, and opened it as a gratis museum. During the half-century since in Muskegon, John has generously supported numerous organizations, ministries and individuals — perhaps especially the Berean Church of Muskegon, a church that had been founded by his father.

Lastly, John was a fun-loving family man of great faith. His faithful church attendance served as a quiet but significant example for his offspring, and his remarkable discipline of Scripture reading and meditation took him through the whole Bible dozens of times. Even so, he always had a prepared playfulness, whether it be for a favorite game, such as cribbage or bowling, or for a mere contribution to the humor of the hour. John also taught all nine of his children to ski, and he was happiest on the slopes when he had children or grandchildren skiing by his side. In these and other ways, John strived to integrate his faith, his family and good fun.

John will be fondly remembered as a loving, caring and endearing father and forefather. The family he leaves behind includes seven children and spouses: Mary Beth (Bill) Kennedy of Manistee; Barbara (the late Daye) Pennell of Muskegon; Ayne Bultema of Asheville, N.C.; Carol (Bruce) Lagerman of Dousman, Wis.; Liz (Timothy) Horgan of Spokane, Wash.; James (Renata) Bultema of Antalya, Turkey; and Paul Bultema of Seattle, Wash. He also leaves behind two daughters-in-law of Muskegon, Debi (the late John) Bultema and Chris (the late Thomas) Bultema; nearly 80 grandchildren of three generations; an array of nephews and nieces; and a sister, Gloria (Bill) Velting of Grand Rapids, Mich. Finally, John leaves behind a superb team of caregivers, some of whom have tended to Bette’s and his needs for more than a decade; and Larry Cotter, a personal assistant and faithful friend of John’s for over 30 years.

A Celebration of John’s life, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the Berean Church, 635 Seminole Road, Norton Shores, with the Rev. Rob Renberg officiating. Following the celebration, a family burial service will be held in the Spring Lake Cemetery, 17181 N. Fruitport Road, Spring Lake. Visitation will be Friday, July 21, 2017, at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (231-798-1100) from 5-8 p.m.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made either to the Berean Church or to Harbor Hospice, an organization which cared for him superbly during his last half-year.