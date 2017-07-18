Joseph W. Rohloff

He was born August 29, 1929, in Grand Rapids to Edward Albert and Marion E. (Wernette) Rohloff; and married Anna Lee Bond on December 11, 1950, in Mississippi City, Miss.

Joe served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. He has lived in the Tri-Cities since 1970, moving here from Dallas, Texas. Joe worked for Boeing-Seattle, Lear GRR, Lear Siegler and Jet Electronics, in aircraft production. Joe also worked for GVSU on their research vessels until retirement. Joe was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Anna Rohloff of Grand Haven; five daughters: Linda (Tim) MacGraw of Norton Shores, Louise St. Amour of Whitehall, Katherine (Robert) Lyttle of Nunica, Marie (Rick) Taibl of Nunica and Joan (Ed) Gorajec of Twin Lake; two sons, Michael (Linda) Rohloff of D’iberville, Miss., and Patrick Rohloff of Spring Lake; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Elizabeth Bond of Comstock Park; and three brothers: James (Nancy) Rohloff of Grand Rapids, the Rev. Ivan Rohloff of San Antonio, Texas, and Robert (Theresa) Rohloff of Sparta, Mich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marion Rohloff; two brothers, Carl and Thomas Rohloff; and one great-grandson, Odin Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake with the Rev. Father David Gross. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. prior to Mass. Interment will be in Spring Lake Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to St. Mary’s Catholic School or Province of Our Lady of Consolation, 103 St. Francis Blvd., Mount St. Francis, IN 47146, are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.