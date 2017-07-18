Wanda Ickes

She was born August 6, 1922, to William and Bessie (Mulvin) Jones in Lake Andes, South Dakota. Wanda married Waynard (Bud) Ickes on March 27, 1948. She grew up on a farm where her family raised pigs, chicken and horses. Wanda enjoyed spending time working in her vegetable garden and loved being outside!

Wanda is lovingly remembered by her supportive family, husband of 70 years, Waynard (Bud); and sisters-in-law, Susan (Jerry) Koopman and Dawn Stubbs. She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Waynard Ickes; and her brother, Lewis Jones of Spring Lake.

A private family service for Wanda will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Nunica Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Wanda’s online guest book.