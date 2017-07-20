Richard 'Dick' Berg

He was born April 24, 1934, in Grand Haven to Carl Ferdinand and Margaret Julia (Wachter) Berg; and he married Sandra Nelson on November 26, 1965, in Grand Haven. She preceded him in death on May 10, 2014.

Dick was an outstanding athlete at Grand Haven High School in basketball, baseball and football. He was awarded an academic scholarship to Michigan State University, making the baseball team as a freshman. He graduated from General Motors Institute in 1956. His other interests were trap shooting (he was the regional champion of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana), golfing, hunting and fishing. Dick started Dick’s Towing and Recovery in 1958, and served as both owner and operator.

He is lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Cynthia (David) Domanchuk and Jennifer (Chad) Hardy, both of Grand Haven; three sons: Robert Berg and Steven Berg, both of Grand Haven, and Erik (Kelly) Berg of Laurel, Md.; eight grandchildren: Jaime, Kathryn, Lindsey, Tyler, Tanner, Scotty, Angelina and Jessica; four great-grandchildren: Lauren, Sidney, Ava and Jackson; and his sister, Pat (Clarence) “Stub” Willick of Ludington. He was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Jaclyn and Corissa; and his sister, Thelma.

A memorial service for Dick will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, The VanZantwick Chapel, with the Rev. Bill Rudd officiating. Friends may meet the family after the service.

Memorial contributions to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or Harbor Humane Society are appreciated.