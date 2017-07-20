Ronald G. Westerhouse

Ron was born March 16, 1938, in Grand Haven to the late George and Henrietta (Spoelma) Westerhouse. He married Marge King on May 18, 1957, in Grand Haven.

Ron worked for 31½ years at Bastian Blessing Co. and for Shape Corp. for 10 years. He was a member of Hope Reformed Church and the Eagles 925, and loved to hunt, fish and woodworking. Ron loved all kinds of sports, including NASCAR, baseball, basketball and football.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marge; daughter, Barbara (Robert) Wolf of Walsenburg, Colo.; and sons, Dan of Spring Lake and D.J. (Linda De Gram) of Grand Haven. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Daane; brothers, Ken (Sharyn) Westerhouse and Donald Westerhouse; and in-laws, Shirley Westerhouse and David Alman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry; and sister, Beverly Alman.

The Service for Ron will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2017, at Hope Reformed Church with Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to service or after at the luncheon.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hope Reformed Church or Hospice of North Ottawa Community.