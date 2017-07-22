Carol Sue Rasinske

She was born January 3, 1941, in Spring Lake to Everett and Lizzie (Bolthouse) Fisher. She married Edward P. Rasinske on September 3, 1981, in Muskegon; and he preceded her in death on September 7, 2008.

Carol graduated from Western Michigan Christian High School in 1958 and had previously been employed as the assistant property manager for Sunny Hills Apartments in Sun Prairie, Wis. She was a member of the Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church and also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Muskegon VFW Post 3195.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Ann Rasinske of Jenison; step-daughter, Susan (Rick) Lyons of Detroit; step-sons, Robert (Nancy) Rasinske of Lansing and Edward (Vicki) Rasinske of Holland; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Donna Gelderman of Spring Lake and Nancy Bartels of Holland; her brother, Jack (Mary) Fisher of Spring Lake; and her sister-in-law, Betty Rycenga Rodrigues. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and all the friends she made wherever she went over the years. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; her sister, Joyce Rodrigues; step-daughter, Kelly Daniels; nephew, Terry Rodrigues; sisters-in-law: Anne Luzzader, Wilma Lorenz, Jean Butcher and Irene Humenick; and brothers-in law, William “Bim” Gelderman and Roland Bartels.

A memorial service for Carol will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at the Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church with the Rev. Jim Vander Meiden officiating. Friends are invited to meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Spring Lake Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Carol may be given to Harbor House Ministries. You are invited to sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.