Elaine Marie Peterson

She was born October 11, 1942, in Grand Haven to J. Russell and Adriana Peterson.

Elaine graduated from Grand Haven High School and Calvin College. She worked as an assistant professor at Calvin College, and was owner of the Banner and Signs Express. Elaine was a member of United Methodist Church of the Dunes, where she was very active in the Prayer Shawl Ministry, United Methodist Women, the Bells of Glory Bell Choir, and sang in the Chancel Choir. She was a former member of River Terrace Christian Reformed Church in East Lansing. Elaine was a knitting mentor for third- and fourth-grade children at Mary A. White Elementary School in Grand Haven. She was an avid reader, historian, church worker, and was a master of knitting and crocheting.

She is lovingly remembered by three sisters: Marna (Larry) Jeffery, Beth (Ken) VanProoyen and Lora (Steve) Schwarzer; three nieces: Karen (Steve) Heim, Dawn (Eric) Scott and Heather (Jason) Ring; nephew, Keith (Michelle) VanProoyen; and special friends Lee and Terri Majeski, Dr. Tom and Mary Kay Alguire, and Chris Bethke. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service for Elaine will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at the United Methodist Church of the Dunes with the Rev. Eldon Eldred and the Rev. Lou Grettenberger officiating. Friends may meet the family 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to the United Methodist Church of the Dunes Music Fund or Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.