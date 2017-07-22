Laura Jean Sloan

She was born November 11, 1955, to Robert and Geraldine (Peters) Knopf in Muskegon, Mich. Laura was formerly employed by Mary Free Bed and Spectrum Health, prior to retiring due for health reasons.

Laura enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and baking. She loved spending time traveling with her family and enjoyed raising her children.

Laura is lovingly remembered by her children: Jennifer Ray, Adam (Tammy) Miller and Joseph (Sara Beth) Miller; grandchildren: Brandon, Zoey, Allen and Kendra; step-father, Robert Peters; sister, Marjorie (Lynwood) Crow of Grand Haven; and brother, Mark (Pam) Peters of Grand Ledge, Mich. She was preceded in death by her daughter in 2001, Amy Slovinski; brothers, Robert and James Knopf; and mother, Geraldine Peters.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Norton Shores Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Laura’s online guest book.

Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.