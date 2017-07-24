Isabelle Kinney

She was born February 10, 1919, in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Narcis and Josephine (Zielinski) Kaplanowski. Isabelle married Bruce S. Kinney Sr. on January 13, 1940, in Grand Rapids. He passed away March 5, 1984. She has lived in Spring Lake area for the past 54 years and prior to that, Muskegon and Grand Rapids.

Isabelle was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church for 54 years, a member of the Altar Society and also served on the funeral luncheon committee. She met her husband while learning to dance; he, the teacher, she the student. They were able to dominate a dance floor doing the polka. Isabelle enjoyed playing cards with her family, and loved gardening, crafts and needlepoint, and socializing with friends. But most of all, Isabelle was a mentor to her family. She was, as the hymn sings, their “gentle woman,” their “quiet light,” a “morning star, very strong and bright.” She was the gentle mother and grandmother who gave much wisdom and love to all she encountered.

She will be lovingly remembered by her family: daughters, Karen (Ben) Ennenga of Grand Haven and Elizabeth “Becky” Williams of Grand Rapids; sons: Bruce Jr. (Eula) Kinney of Eaton Rapids, Patrick (Patty) Kinney of Norton Shores, Timothy (Michele) Kinney of Chiefland, FL and Robert (Sheri) Kinney of Muskegon. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Bruce Sr., two sons, Stephen and Michael Kinney; grandson, Jason Kinney; great granddaughter, Stephanie Christian; great-great grandson, Wylan French; one brother, Al and three sisters, Rose, Emergene, and Loretta.

A Mass of Christian Celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake, MI, with Father David Gross officiating. Luncheon will follow. There will be a private burial service with family only at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Muskegon. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary’s Seat of Wisdom Catholic School. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Isabelle’s on-line guest book. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.