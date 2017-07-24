Lawrence Taylor

Larry was born on March 10, 1944, in Big Rapids to Roy and Susan (Simmons) Taylor, and later married Mae Fredenburg on December 29, 1974, in White Cloud. Larry moved to the Ferrysburg area in 1987 and had worked as a machine operator at BBI in West Olive until his retirement in 2009. Larry enjoyed woodworking and attending craft shows with his woodworking items, had been an avid reader, enjoyed being outdoors and going for walks.

Larry is survived by his wife, Mae of Ferrysburg; his daughters, Ellen (John) Wiseman of Ravenna and Theresa (Benjamin) Ketner of Holland; his grandchildren, Kimberly Taylor, Megan Ketner, Adam Wiseman, River Ketner; his sisters and brother, Lenora (Ernie) Chandler of Indiana, Carol (Jim) Rutter of Mecosta, Bruce Taylor of Kentucky and Bonnie Baker of Big Rapids; his sisters- and brothers-in-law, John (Cathy) Fredenburg, Larry Fredenburg, Sandra Fredenburg, Susan (Dave) Sill, Jean (John) Burkholder and Allen (Margo) Fredenburg. Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Taylor in 2008.

VISITATION : Wednesday, July 26, 2017, from 12-1 p.m. at the White Cloud Mennonite Church, 810 S. Walnut Street White Cloud MI 49349 with MEMORIAL SERVICES at 1 p.m. at the White Cloud Mennonite Church. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: Harbor Hospice. INTERMENT: White Cloud Amish Cemetery. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory online at www.crandellfh.com.

