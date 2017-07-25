Dawn A. Williams

Dawn was born July 1, 1945, to Robert and Camilla (Milen) Sonrel in Chicago. She married Randall E. Williams, DDS, on December 23, 1966. Dawn was a substitute teacher, Christian counselor, and office manager of her husband’s dental practice. She obtained a B.A. from the University of Michigan and a M.A. in counseling from Oakland University.

Dawn attended the Grand Haven Church of the Nazarene. She was a “people person” and loved to spend her spare time hiking, traveling and reading. She was a “prayer warrior” and dedicated herself to spreading the Word of God to others. She dearly loved her family and grandchildren.

Dawn is lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years, Randy; daughter, Julie Ann (Tim) McCulfor of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren: Jonathan (Christy), Paul (Roslyn), Anna, Silas, Evan, Mark and James McCulfor, and Phoebe (Jaden) Shroyer; great-grandchild, Adia McCulfor; and sister, Suzanne Scholl of Grand Haven. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents.

The Celebration of Life for Dawn will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Grand Haven Church of the Nazerene with the Rev. Stephen Abbot and Richard Brest officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Grand Haven Church of the Nazerene. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Dawn’s online guest book.