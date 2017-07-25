Ted Robert Corgan

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Corgan. Together they have six children: Theresa (25) (Garrett) Namenye, Christopher (22), Sarah (20), Anna (15), Cecilia (14) and Sophia (12). He was expecting his first grandchild in November. He is also survived by his siblings: Mary (Jim Fisher) Corgan, Anne Corgan, Jean (Mark) Jannenga, Jill Bulson-Corgan, Lynn Corgan, Rex (Sheri) Corgan, Lori (Jerry) Pearson, Lisa (Rich) Vanderlee, Amy (Steven) Blodgett, Gail Head and Kim (Allen) Hatfield; parents-in-law, Molly and David Wygant; and special family friend Joann Kuschel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his five infant children: Anthony, Veronica, Joseph, Andrew and Maria Faustina.

Ted was employed by Allstate Peterbilt as the regional sales manager for the state of Ohio. He spent the whole of his life serving and providing for his family. Not a day went by without him taking the time to place his family's needs before his own. Ted loved playing sports together with his children and cheering them on at all of their competitions and events, playing goalie for his hockey team, spending time with his wife, and laughing and bringing joy to everyone he encountered. Ted was a man of strong faith, and this was apparent in the conviction with which he lived his life and loved those around him. He leaves behind an incredible legacy, of authentic love and servanthood.

Ted's life will be celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017, at St. Patrick/St. Anthony Catholic Church in Grand Haven with the Rev. Charles Schwartz and the Rev. David Gross as concelebrants. His family and friends will also be remembering him on Wednesday, July 26, at Systema Funeral & Cremation Services, The Spring Lake Chapel, 213 E. Savidge, Spring Lake, with visitation from 4-8 p.m. and a special time of prayer beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Anyone wishing to contribute to his family may do so at Ted Corgan's Go Fund Me Page. Funds will be used to defer funeral costs as well as to help with the educational and medical needs of his family. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.

Ted’s family mourns his incredible, although too short, time on earth and remember him in the words of Mother Teresa: “I have found the paradox. If you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only love.”