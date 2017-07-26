William 'Bill' Keglovitz

He was many things to many people, including Honey Bunny, Dad, Brother, Uncle Bill, Friend and BK the DJ, and as such he will be forever remembered and missed tremendously.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Helen Keglovitz; and his sister, Judith Lofquist. Bill leaves behind a devoted and loving wife, daughter and son-in-law, a sister, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services followed by a Celebration of Life Reception will be held Saturday, July 29, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Ministries, 13858 Lincoln St., Grand Haven, MI 49417. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lighthouse Christian Ministries.

