William Samuel Rogers

He was born May 29, 1933, in Sparta, Mich., to Charles William and Edna Mae (Scoby) Rogers; and he married Marilyn Jean Perry on October 24, 1954, at Sparta United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2007.

Bill studied business at Davenport College, and served his country as a medic in the Army. He worked as superintendent of the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Sparta until his retirement in 1995. Bill began as a volunteer fireman, which led to his becoming fire chief, with the Sparta Fire Department. This partnership resulted in 37 years of service with the fire department. He was well-known for restoring pedal cars, toy cars and model trains. He also restored a 1929 Model A Ford and a 1930 Model T Roadster. Bill collected Michigan license plates for the years 1910-1968. He lived to be in his workshop, and had also been a volunteer at North Ottawa Community Hospital from 2007-2015.

He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Cindi (Hank) McNeil of Rockford; his son, Bill (Annie) Rogers of Morley; and three grandchildren: Bryan Rogers, Kayleigh Rogers and Sam McNeil. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service for Bill will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the United Methodist Church of the Dunes with the Rev. Eldon Eldred officiating with military honors by the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, The VanZantwick Chapel, and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the United Methodist Church of the Dunes or The Lena and Fred Meijer Heart Center are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.