Cora Lee VanderWall

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 30, 1927, to Charles and Jeanette (Johnson) Larimer. Cora was an avid reader and maintained a sharp mind until her passing. She enjoyed politics and loved to dance. On June 2, 1945, Cora married Gordon M. VanderWall in Spring Lake, and he preceded her in death on September 12, 1993.

She is survived by two daughters, Vicky VanderWall of San Jose, Calif., and Jacalyn (Michael) Fischer of Sharon, Wis.; two sons, Dan (Margarete) VanderWall of Muskegon and Tom (Jill) VanderWall of Grand Haven; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dora Jean (Phil) Wilson of Lakewood, Colo. In addition to her husband, Cora was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Barbara Jean VanderWall.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel, Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave. (phone: 616-842-6100).

Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial will be in Lake Forest Cemetery.

