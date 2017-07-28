Marjorie Lucille Brooks-Fisher

Marj began her joy-filled life on August 25, 1944, in Manistee with parents Herman and Lucille (Rosenberg) Miehlke Batzer, who preceded her in death. She was a proud graduate of Michigan State University. While teaching elementary music in Fruitport, Marj fell in love with elementary art teacher Eugene Brooks-Fisher, and they married on July 17, 1974.

Marj’s love of life brought her many fabulous adventures and a myriad wonderful friends. She traveled extensively throughout the world, but home was a haven where she enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, reading, and entertaining family and friends. Marj was active in water aerobics at Grand Haven High School and yoga and tai chi at Four Pointes Senior Center. She was happiest when she served others, volunteering at the Loutit District Library and the Gillette Nature Center.

A fierce defender of public education, Marj spent 29 of her 30-year teaching career at Fruitport Community Schools teaching elementary music and kindergarten. She also served the entire teaching staff as chief bargainer for the Fruitport Education Association. She selflessly put the needs of others ahead of her own and worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone’s voice would be heard.

Marj’s joy, humor and ability to find the positive in any situation will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 43 years, E.H. Brooks; brother, David (Patti) Batzer of Bad Axe; sister, Ruthanne (Ken) Peppers of Manistee; in-laws: Kaye (Michael) Ricklefs of Grand Haven, Cheri (Irv) Welch of Ludington and Jerry (Shelly) Fisher of Ludington; special friends, Thom and Shirley Lemon, Grand Haven, and shared daughter Myrtle Lemon. Her never-ending love and continual support changed the lives of her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Marj’s life was a shining beacon of light that will continue to shine on in the memories of all those who knew her.

A Celebration of her life will take place Saturday, August 26, at 2 p.m. at the Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be in Ludington Cemetery at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Loutit District Library, Four Pointes Senior Center or Meals on Wheels Program. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Marj’s online guest book.