Anthony J. 'Tony' Varga Jr.

Tony was born in Dixon, Ill., on August 27, 1939, to Anthony J. and Mary T. (Molnar) Varga Sr. He attended Dixon schools and earned a degree in production management from Aurora University in Aurora, Ill. Tony married Barbara A. (Mertz) Jackley on February 4, 1967, in Batavia, Ill.

He was a wonderful, caring man, a true gentleman, who enjoyed helping others. He could fix just about anything and often did for family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and working in his yard.

He will be missed by all who knew him, and is survived by Barbara, his wife of over 50 years; son, Donald W. (Betty) Jackley of Aurora, Ill.; grandchildren, Benjamin (Chloe) Von Ohlen and Anna Marie Von Ohlen; brothers, Dr. Robert W. (Lynn) Varga of Lake City, Minn., and John J. (Nancy) Varga of Dixon, Ill.; sisters: Mary E. (Richard) Helfrich of Dixon, Ill., Anne K. (Michael) McCoy of Woodstock, Ill., Susan J. Varga of Aurora, Ill., and Helen T. (Richard) Reul of Dixon, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2017, at St Mary’s Catholic Church of Spring Lake, 406 E. Savidge St., with the Rev. Father David Gross presiding.

Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the Mass (10-11 a.m.).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice Foundation, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441; Mary Seat of Wisdom, c/o St. Mary’s of Spring Lake Catholic School, 430 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456; or a charity of your choice. All are invited to share memories with the family at their online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.

Arrangements by The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores (phone: 231-798-1100). Special thanks to Don and Betty Jackley, and Randy and Abby Crow.