Mable Irene Bray

She was born April 14, 1922, to the late Henry and Mae (Pritchard) VanderWall in Spring Lake, Mich. Mable married George L. Bray Sr. on March 18, 1939, in Grand Haven. She was a member of Lakeshore Lutheran Church, Grand Haven Eagles Auxiliary and T.O.P.S. Club. In her spare time, Mable enjoyed flowers, gardening, reading and listening to country music.

Mable is lovingly remembered by her children: Elaine Bray of Bellefonte, Pa., Barbara (Elwood) Stewart of Moline, Ill., Beverly Green of Muskegon, and Paul (Judy) Bray of Tacoma, Wash.; sister, Ella Bernia of Grand Haven; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, George and Wilma Bray; son-in-law, Steven Green; and brothers: Stewart, Henry, Gordon and Melvin VanderWall.

The Funeral Service for Mable will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Kurt Wenzelburger officiating. Friends may meet the family from 12:30-1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Historic Cemetery.

