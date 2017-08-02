Dallas James 'DJ' Henderson

D.J. loved family! He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children: Dallas Dusten (Shelby) Henderson, Maranda (Tony) Brunelle, Jori Henderson, Erin Henderson, Charlie Ferraro and Sam Ferraro; his grandchildren: Rylyn, Charlee, Dakota, Liam and Dominic; his mother, Anita Turner; his sisters: Eva (Tom) Hoekstra, Charlene (Mark) TeGrootenhuis, Audra Henderson, Sharon Henderson, Pam (Bob) Miller, Vickie Henderson-East, Theresa (David) Nelson and Kathy Henderson; and his many cherished nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. He longs to see you again beyond the pearly gates. Just believe and live your life serving God.

D.J.’s favorite place to be is on the blueberry farm and it’s harvest season! Jesus harvested the cream of the crop. Please join us for a Celebration of Life service for Dallas James “D.J.” Henderson on Friday, August 4, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the original family farm, Henderson Blueberry Farm, 215 63rd Street, South Haven, MI.

A private burial service will follow where his body will be laid to rest at Stephenson Cemetery in South Haven, next to his father, Dallas Zane Henderson, who preceded him in death. D.J. was also preceded in death by a brother, Dallas Dale Henderson.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 3, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, 528 Trowbridge Street, Allegan, MI (www.gordenfuneral.com).