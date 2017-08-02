Elder Paul Eugene Penno Sr.

He was born in Watkins, Montana, on July 19, 1918, to Edward and Emma (Pfannebecker) Penno, and served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II as a medic. He married the former Georgia Koester on January 11, 1941.

Elder Penno had been a pastor in Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, South Dakota and Michigan for the Seventh-day Adventist Church for years until retiring in Grand Haven. Paul was a member of Grand Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church, played violin and loved power boating all around Lake Michigan for over 50 years.

Survivors: sons, Elder Paul (Candice) Penno Jr. of California and Bruce (Maria) Penno of Spring Lake; grandchildren: April Penno, Jade (Michael) Fuery and Natalia Penno; great-grandchildren: Bryce, Alyssa Leigh and Bodhi Xander; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia.

Service: Saturday, August 5, 2017, 3 p.m. at Grand Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Walter officiating. Interment in Lakeshore Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation: Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.

Memorials: Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.