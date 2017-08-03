Keith Richard Holmes

Keith was born to John and Carol Holmes of Ontario, Canada. He was preceded in death by his father John. Survived by his wife, Jennifer; two sons, Skyler and Cole Crouse; five brothers; four sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Not to mention all of his beloved friends, fans and race family.

The Celebration of Life for Keith will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn located at 940 W. Savidge in Spring Lake, MI. Please wear your favorite race gear, Keith would love it!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following in memory of Rebecca Nicosia: American Cancer Society – Great Lakes Chapter, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (phone: 1-800-227-2345, web: Americancancersocity.org).