Eric Jon Helmers

He was born in Grand Haven on May 19, 1962, to Jack and Julie Helmers. Eric had worked with concrete as a mason for many years. He enjoyed his “barn,” where he worked his labor of love in restoring his vintage Mustangs. Eric had several large gardens that he tended along with a fondness for hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his sister, Kerry Gorman of Florida; two nieces and one nephew; numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and two life-long friends, Dennis Kuiper and Mike Welch. Eric loved his cocker spaniels, Shelby and Belle. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunt Joy, uncle Randy, and cousins Neal and Jordan.

Although he could be difficult at times, he had a big heart for helping others.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a bonfire and party celebrating his life will take place at a later date.

A special thank you to Trudy, RN, Stacy and all of the caring staff at Lakeshore Assisted Living in Grand Haven and to his caregivers, Merrily Groeneveld and Lisa Royce.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lakeshore Assisted Living Homes, 16331 Robbins Road, Grand Haven, MI 49417; or Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423. Please leave a condolence for the family at www.shorelinememorial.com.